Do you take walking for granted?
I know I did up until the last 10 months when I guess what you can call a simple trip over the edge of a high pavement started a decline in my walking ability as a back problem took hold.
At the time I thought no more of it, I didn’t actually go off the edge I merely went over it before correcting myself however that one simple movement caused a problem in my lower spine which I didn’t find out about till six months later via an MRI scan.
Following the slip my ankle was a bit sore but seemed to ease off over time however a pain erupted in my legs and glutes (sciatica) and the less I paid attention to it the worse it got. Ten months later I was almost unable to walk around anywhere other than to do a grocery shop. Social life was put on hold and I was just thankful for my lovely automatic car which meant I could still drive.
I found myself having to look for parking spaces close to where I had to be; I drove round car parks looking for parking on the edge so I could open my door wider to get out and if I was passenger I had to get dropped off at the door.
I carried a cushion everywhere as couldn’t sit on hard chairs and took painkillers to ease the pain as and when needed.
Life changed until now! Two weeks ago, I had to go through a hospital procedure to cure the problem so I can thankfully say I am in recovery, I am healing and I am getting back to walking a little further every day.
You may wonder why I am sharing my woes with you and I can assure you it isn’t for sympathy it is to help you through my experience again not go where I went. In every experience there are lessons and these have been mine, I hope they make you think:
Don’t rush around, take your time; don’t walk too close to the edge of pavements, doorways or in fact anywhere where you could slip off or bump into; if you do have a accident, no matter how small it is get some advice, healing and / or treatment soon after to get checked out and never ignore worsening pain (I sound like a medic now which I can assure you I’m not).
The lessons I learnt have been hard and I have a good six months of recovery ahead, take it from me putting your own self-care on the back burner isn’t and never will be a good idea. I now realise that putting my own self-care on the back burner was and always will be the wrong choice. Mentally in the past I have learnt this and I guess now I know it physically too.
My biggest lesson in all of this is NEVER to take walking for granted! I have over the years hopped in the car for short (easily within in walking distance) journeys, I have used the escalator instead of the stairs, I have sat all day at computers without going for a walk during the day to stretch my mind and body. I have in all honesty never given a thought to be grateful for my ability to walk with ease.
So, today I urge you to walk if you can, however many small steps you take, whether freely or with a walking aid, keep moving and enjoy every step of life’s path as you tread it.