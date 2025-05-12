CATHERINE Fookes, Member of Parliament for Monmouthshire marked the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe day with a series of commemorative visits across the county.
Ms Fookes played tribute to local veterans, armed forces personnel and the vital work of Royal British Legion branches.
On May 8 Ms Fookes joined the Abergavenny community for a special VE Day ceremony organised by Peter Farthing and the local Royal British Legion.
Catherine Fookes MP said: “It was a real privilege to attend this moving ceremony. It was particularly special to see D- Day veteran Mel Hughes there. A true local hero who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.”
The service featured the unveiling of a new commemorative veterans’ bench created by Black Mountain Gates and Key2Shoes as well as a wreath- laying ceremony at the Cenotaph.
Ms Fookes also paid tribute to local resident Wendy from the Abergavenny and local councillors, before concluding the evening at St Mary’s Church to attend a Quarter Peal bell ringing service.
Earlier in the week Ms Fookes spoke in Parliament, she honoured veterans and reflected on the county’s military history.
Ms Fookes spoke about the service of David Edwards and Tom Griffiths both of whom have a school named after them in Mondrainville, France and marked the 110th anniversary of the second battle of Ypres where the 3rd Battalion of the Monmouthshire Regiment suffered nearly 700 casualties.
“I took the opportunity to recognise our vibrant Royal British Legion branches in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Monmouth and Usk and to thank individuals like Peter Farthing who works tirelessly for Monmouthshire’s veterans.”
“I want to thank Monmouthshire County Council and their armed forces champion Peter Strong for organising.”
“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those who have served and who continue to serve our great country and who allow us to live in peace.”