After last year's disappointment, Abergavenny Pantomime Company is preparing to return to the stage with a magical production of Sleeping Beauty.
The magic of pantomime is set to return to Abergavenny in February, as Abergavenny Pantomime Company prepares to bring Sleeping Beauty to the Borough Theatre from February 8-13.
The company is particularly delighted to be returning following the disappointment of last year, when its planned production was cancelled at the last minute due to circumstances entirely beyond its control. The cancellation was heartbreaking for the company, whose cast and crew had invested considerable time, effort and enthusiasm into preparing the show, as well as for the many audience members who had been looking forward to enjoying the performance.
Jaci Brickley-Clark, Director of the Company said: “Last year was incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, particularly after so much hard work, dedication and excitement had gone into preparing our production. It was heartbreaking to have to cancel at the last minute, especially knowing how many people had been looking forward to coming to see us.
“The adults were very disheartened, but the disappointment of the children of our chorus who had spent months singing and dancing in preparation was especially hard to see. However, we are a truly determined bunch, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back this year. The support of our cast, crew, families and local community means so much to us, and we cannot wait to bring the magic of pantomime back to the Borough Theatre.
“We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone and making this year's Sleeping Beauty something truly special. Pantomime is about so much more than what happens on stage. It brings families and friends together, creates lasting memories and gives local performers the opportunity to share their passion for theatre with their community. From rehearsals and costumes to scenery, props and backstage preparations, bringing a pantomime to life takes an enormous amount of dedication, teamwork and creativity.”
This year, audiences can expect a magical journey into the world of Sleeping Beauty, written by Molly Brickley-Clark. Having performed in Panto since the age of three, Molly has ensures this production is packed with colourful characters, laughter, adventure, romance and plenty of traditional pantomime mischief. With a beautiful princess, an evil spell, a prince and all the magical ingredients for a classic fairy tale, the production promises an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.
Abergavenny Pantomime Company is proud of the commitment of everyone involved and the enthusiasm that continues to drive the group forward. Returning to the Borough Theatre this year feels especially meaningful, and the company is eager to welcome audiences through its doors once again. Following a difficult year, the message from the company is simple: the show must go on, and prove that, no matter what setbacks may come, the magic of pantomime never truly disappears.
Sleeping Beauty runs at the Borough Theatre, Abergavenny, from 8th–13th February. Tickets are available now from the Box Office, or at https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/sleeping-beauty/
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