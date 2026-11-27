THIS winter, Cadw is bringing the magic of the festive season to historic places across Wales, with a programme of enchanting events for everyone to enjoy.
From festive trails and seasonal storytelling to meeting Father Christmas in some of Wales’ most remarkable heritage sites, there are plenty of opportunities to create special memories together.
Visitors can explore seasonal adventures, enjoy a cosy hot chocolate while listening to festive tales, and sing along to much-loved carols as the countdown to Christmas begins.
With celebrations starting in November and continuing into the New Year, Cadw’s winter events offer the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and experience Wales’ rich history in a truly charming setting.
Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw said, "Christmas is a time for making memories together, and there’s something special about experiencing Wales’ history at this time of year. This winter, visitors can follow festive trails, meet Father Christmas in some of Wales' most iconic locations, enjoy seasonal crafts and storytelling, and discover winter traditions from centuries past.
"We're proud to bring history to life in ways that are fun and accessible for all ages. Whether visiting a Cadw site for the first time or returning as part of a family tradition, we look forward to welcoming people across Wales this Christmas.”
The winter events line-up includes the following events at Tretower Court and Castle: Elevenses with Father Christmas this Sunday (November 29,10:30-12:00)
Join Father Christmas for tea, toast and festive storytelling. Children can bring along their Christmas lists to post, take a Santa selfie and enjoy a seasonal story accompanied by jingle bells. Every child will receive a Christmas medal and small gift. Booking required.
On the weekend of December 5/6th, and Saturday 12th, from 11:00-15:00, Father Christmas will be resting his reindeer at Tretower Court & Castle for a special festive visit. Children can meet Santa and receive a gift, while adults soak up the seasonal atmosphere with mulled wine and a mince pie.
Welsh language sessions are available on 5th and 12th.
Advance booking is required.
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