Totally Locally Crickhowell’s much-loved Christmas Market returns on Thursday December 3rd, transforming the town centre into a lively celebration of local shopping, complete with street market, delicious food, live entertainment and plenty of festive cheer.
Running from 4pm-8.30pm, the popular annual event will see Crickhowell’s independent shops, cafés and businesses keeping their doors open late, giving visitors plenty of time to browse for unique gifts while enjoying the festive atmosphere.
Totally Locally Crickhowell’s spokesperson Robin Masefield said the High Street will be closed to traffic from 11am to allow for the market set-up, with a central marquee and additional gazebos hosting around 40 stalls featuring handmade gifts, crafts, seasonal treats and street food from local artisan producers. This year the event will extend into The Dragon Hotel’s rear garden, with extra traders adding to the choice
“Shoppers can expect to find everything from locally brewed beers and ciders to handmade chocolates and fudge, original artwork, handcrafted jewellery and unique homewares crafted from locally sourced windfall timber.
“And there’ll be mulled wine and mince pies, and a full programme of live music and carols from local choirs and performers to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.”
Families will find plenty to keep younger visitors entertained, too, said Robin, with free children's activities hosted by St Edmund's Church, the magnificent live owls from Festival Park Owl Sanctuary, and a selection of tempting food to go. Cashells Butchers & Delicatessen will be serving up their festive turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce rolls, and Café Le Gallois will be running their popular crêpe stall, offering a choice of sweet and savoury fillings.
“As always, entry to the event is free, making it the perfect opportunity to support local independent businesses, discover unique gifts and enjoy a festive evening with family and friends,” said Robin.
“Whether you’re starting your Christmas shopping, catching up with friends or simply soaking up the atmosphere, Crickhowell Christmas Market promises a warm welcome and a memorable start to the festive season.”
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.