Families will find plenty to keep younger visitors entertained, too, said Robin, with free children's activities hosted by St Edmund's Church, the magnificent live owls from Festival Park Owl Sanctuary, and a selection of tempting food to go. Cashells Butchers & Delicatessen will be serving up their festive turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce rolls, and Café Le Gallois will be running their popular crêpe stall, offering a choice of sweet and savoury fillings.