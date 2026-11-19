A Powys campsite is celebrating after being crowned the best in mid Wales at the National Camping and Glamping Awards.
The awards, which take place every year, were created to highlight some of the best camping, glamping and touring sites the UK has to offer.
Sites from across the UK are judged in a variety of categories, including ‘Best Campsite’ and ‘Best Glamping Site’ to ‘Most Unique Site’. Other titles include the ‘Greener Site Award’, ‘Best Newcomer' and 'Best Budget Friendly Campsite'.
From secluded woodland hideaways and working farms offering family camping experiences to luxury off-grid cabins complete with hot tubs, the judges have said this year's winners showcase the incredible variety of outdoor holidays on offer across the UK.
There is no entry fee and campsites don’t need to apply or be nominated.
Now, Cwmdu Campsite, near Crickhowell, has been named as the best campsite in mid Wales for the fourth consecutive year. It also holds a four-star rating from Visit Wales and boasts an impressive 4.88 star rating on their travel listing.
Set in the beautiful Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, this family friendly camping, touring and glamping site is perfectly placed for exploring the surrounding countryside, mountains and the National Park on foot.
Campsites.co.uk, which hosts the awards, congratulated all the winners.
"All of these sites have earned their place through hard work and a commitment to getting the details right, treating guests to a special stay time after time,” said Martin Smith, founder of the organisation.
“My congratulations to all of our winners, and thank you for giving us all so many reasons to get outdoors."
The company’s mission is to inspire people to get outdoors more often and feel more adventurous.
Those interested in a stay can find more information via the website, campingbreconbeacons.com.
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