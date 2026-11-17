Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick has been confirmed as the new leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.
The 34-year-old succeeds Jane Dodds MS, who led the party for nine years, and becomes the youngest leader of any political party in Wales.
Mr Chadwick set out his ambitions for the party at a leadership launch in Cardiff today, pledging to rebuild the Welsh Liberal Democrats as a major political force and bring a new generation of leadership to Welsh politics.
He said he wanted to make Wales a “high-performing nation”, arguing that the country needed greater economic ambition, improved accountability and more opportunities for younger generations.
Criticism of Welsh and UK Governments
In his speech, Chadwick challenged both the UK and Welsh Governments, raising concerns over the handling of the steel industry, Welsh rail funding, winter fuel payment cuts and the family farms tax.
He also called for changes to the way Wales is governed, arguing that too much decision-making was concentrated in Cardiff Bay and that communities needed greater influence over decisions affecting them.
A key part of his message was the need to improve prospects for young people, with Mr Chadwick warning that many felt they had to leave Wales to find rewarding careers, affordable housing and a decent standard of living.
Ambitions for Welsh economy
He said the Welsh Liberal Democrats needed to rediscover their history of supporting enterprise and social progress, with greater investment in transport, housing, infrastructure and skills to help grow the economy.
He highlighted the contributions of figures such as David Davies of Llandinam and Henry Robertson, who helped build the railways and docks that connected Welsh industry to the world, and David Lloyd George, who helped lay the foundations of the modern welfare state.
Mr Chadwick argued that economic growth and social justice should go hand in hand, with long-term investment in transport, housing, infrastructure and skills helping to create better jobs, higher wages and stronger public services.
He also presented liberalism as an alternative to increasingly divisive politics, emphasising the importance of giving individuals and communities the freedom, resources and opportunities to shape their own futures.
Pledge to rebuild the party
The MP also pledged to attract new members and candidates, rebuild the party's presence across Wales and restore its influence ahead of next May's local elections.
Speaking after his appointment, he said: “Wales is a country with extraordinary potential, but for too long we have lacked the ambition and political leadership needed to realise it. I want us to turn Wales into a high-performing nation, not one that lags at the bottom of most league tables.
"I want to see a more assertive Wales, one that stands up for itself at Westminster, but also takes responsibility for the decisions we make here at home. We need to end the culture of excuses and passing the buck and restore accountability to Welsh politics.
"We need to be far more ambitious about growing our economy, supporting businesses and creating opportunities for the next generation. There is something deeply wrong when young people feel they have to leave the country they grew up in simply to get ahead in life.
"Liberalism has a proud history in Wales, from building the industries and infrastructure that transformed our economy to helping establish the modern welfare state. I want us to rediscover that tradition of enterprise, opportunity and social progress.
"At a time when politics is increasingly dominated by division and populism, I believe the Liberal Democrats have something different to offer. A politics that believes in people, gives them the tools to succeed and is prepared to take difficult decisions to improve their lives.
"My ambition is not simply to preserve the Welsh Liberal Democrats. It is to rebuild us as a political force capable of shaping the future of Wales.
"Because for Wales, and for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, our best days can still lie ahead."
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