The A4077 between Crickhowell and Gilwern is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
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Dyfed-Powys Police has asked people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
The A4077 is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
The A4077 between Crickhowell and Gilwern is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
Dyfed-Powys Police has asked people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
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