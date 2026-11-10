The family of a 19-year-old man who died after a collision last month have described him as their ‘knight in shining armour’.
Dyfed-Powys Police were initially called to the scene of a collision on the B4560 between Beaufort and Llangynidr at 11.15am on Friday October 30.
The force later confirmed a motorcyclist had been rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police officers confirmed that they had collided with a wild horse at the time.
The motorcyclist, who tragically died as a result of his injuries, can now be named as Lewis Evans from Markham, in Caerphilly County Borough.
The collision occurred just north of Garnlydan, near Ebbw Vale, and the road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the incident.
He had recently started a university course to help him achieve his ambition of becoming a police officer and loved his car and motorcycle.
Now, his family has paid tribute to him, describing him as ”The most kind, caring, thoughtful and lovable young man you could ever meet.”
“He would light up the room with his infectious smile that he constantly had on his face,” they said.
“Lewis was our knight in shining armour and always knew how to cheer his family and friends up with his kind words and wisdom when they needed his support.”
“Lewis had two loves in his life; his motorcycle, which he travelled endless miles on exploring with his granddad.”
“The second, his car. He loved nothing more than going on car journeys with his friends and showing them his favourite places to visit.”
“He always knew what he wanted to achieve in life and worked extremely hard to reach these goals, recently studying at university to achieve his goal of becoming a police officer.”
“Shine bright my boy, we love you always."
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