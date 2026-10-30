Dyfed-Powys Police has urged road users to avoid the area.
The road B-road, also known as Llangynidr Road, is currently closed due to a collision.
Police have asked road users to find alternative routes for their journeys.
Updates to follow.
The B4560 from Llangynidr to Beaufort is currently closed.
Dyfed-Powys Police has urged road users to avoid the area.
The road B-road, also known as Llangynidr Road, is currently closed due to a collision.
Police have asked road users to find alternative routes for their journeys.
Updates to follow.
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