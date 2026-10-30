The collision took place at around 11.15am this morning (30 October) on the B4560 between Llangynidr and Beaufort.
The road remains closed with emergency services attending the scene.
Officers also remain at the scene on the common just north of Garnlydan.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved. The road remains closed while emergency services attend the scene.”
The wild horse did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries and has fled the area into the common land.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.