A local army veteran who has been selected in a nationwide ballot to march in the national Remembrance Sunday procession is sharing her experience of the Iraq War, and remembers the friends she lost in the conflict.
This year marks 15 years since troops were withdrawn from Iraq. Over 140,000 British Armed Forces personnel served in the conflict, including Hannah Byrne.
Now living in Gilwern, the former army reservist of twelve years volunteered to join the forces in Iraq in 2007. She was a university student at the time, and recalls the feeling of joining colleagues in the Middle East.
“I went from sleeping in on my days off university to the front line of the Iraq War,” she said.
“I was an army cadet as a child and I had always felt an urge to serve and help make a positive difference in the world. I found that in the armed forces.”
Now, the mum of two has been selected as one of 30,000 service and ex-service personnel who will march past the cenotaph in London this Remembrance Sunday. She has also been selected to attend the Festival of Remembrance at The Royal Albert Hall tonight (Saturday).
To be selected, those eligible must apply to a ballot through the Royal British Legion. For Hannah, it was her first attempt, and she makes no secret of knowing how lucky she was to have been chosen.
Both events will be attended by members of The Royal Family, including Their Majesties the King and Queen. Tonight, Hannah will have the privilege of joining them for an evening of personal testimonies, storytelling, music and performances to express the nation’s gratitude to serving personnel, veterans and their families.
On Sunday, Hannah will march and salute the cenotaph and members of The Royal Family, joining other dignitaries, including all living British Prime Ministers, in remembering those who tragically lost their lives while serving their country.
“I was excited when I found out I was going to be able to participate at first,” she said.
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“I started thinking about what I am going to wear and I know a few other people who are going to be there.”
“To me, it is important that I will be there. We lost friends in a short space of time, and many of us struggle with that grief. At the time, not being able to mourn and essentially going straight back to work is very difficult.”
“I know I shelved and compartmentalised many of those feelings. I think it is going to be quite emotional on Sunday. I will be remembering my friends from Iraq, and I hope others will take time to remember them too.”
179 members of the Armed Forces lost their lives in the Iraq War, and poignant letters sent home from Iraq will be read aloud at the Festival of Remembrance today.
Remembrance is as important now as it has ever been. In a volatile world with conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, Hannah said this time of year serves as a reminder that freedom should not be taken for granted.
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