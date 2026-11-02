All military personnel will be able to travel for free on selected days over the next two weeks to mark the official remembrance period.
Transport for Wales is offering free travel on rail services and all TrawsCymru bus services for military personnel during this year's Remembrance period.
Eligible individuals will be entitled to free travel on all Transport for Wales rail services on the following dates:
- Friday November 6 2026 - For travel to and from Cardiff Central Station only to attend the TfW Remembrance Service
- Sunday November 8 2026 - Remembrance Sunday
- Wednesday November 11 2026 - Armistice Day
Transport for Wales says it is proud to honour the service and sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces community and to support those travelling to remembrance events across Wales and the borders during this year's Remembrance period.
The bus operator, Stagecoach, is offering free travel on all Stagecoach bus services across the UK for serving military personnel, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday (November 2026 8) and Armistice Day (Wednesday November 11 2026).
As part of an industry-wide initiative, the offer of free travel is open to serving military personnel and veterans.
The offer will also be available on all TrawsCymru bus services on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day only.
Free travel is granted to serving members of the Armed Forces in uniform and serving personnel and veterans not in uniform, who can present one of the following forms of identification:
- A valid MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card
- A Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster Card or Ministry of Defence-issued Veterans ID Card
- Other documentation confirming veteran status (for example, proof of pension).
There will be a service in Abergavenny on Remembrance Sunday at the town’s War Memorial, on Frogmore Street, on Sunday November 8.
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