The organisers of Wales’ largest music festival are celebrating after being recognised at one of the industry’s most prestigious awards ceremonies.
Green Man took home the prize of “The Festival Award” at this year’s Rolling Stone UK Awards, one of the most-recognised publications in work music.
The ceremony was hosted by actor, Danny Dyer at the renowned Roundhouse, and the category the local festival won saw off competition from huge festivals such as All Points East and Reading & Leeds.
Nominated for a third time, the Rolling Stone award follows three consecutive years of five star reviews from the iconic magazine, with its 2026 coverage of Green Man describing the festival as: “A beacon of hope in the UK’s musical calendar…a sponsorship-free, socially conscious utopia for the music scene”.
The First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iowerth, said the festival’s strength continues to showcase the country on the global stage.
"Congratulations to everyone involved in Green Man for winning these well-deserved awards,” he said.
“Green Man has grown into one of the world's most respected festivals, showcasing Wales to visitors from across the UK and beyond.”
“The festival demonstrates why Wales is such a fantastic place to visit, offering world-class cultural experiences alongside some of the most spectacular landscapes anywhere in the world. It is particularly encouraging to see Green Man recognised for its sustainability, which shows how culture can support local communities while protecting the local environment.”
"These awards are a tribute to the Green Man team, volunteers, artists and the local communities. Llongyfarchiadau and best wishes for an unforgettable 25th anniversary year in 2027."
Green Man has also become the first camping festival in the UK to receive the Platinum Charter from Attitude is Everything; the highest level of recognition available for live event organisations who are ambitious and innovative within their access initiatives for diverse disabled people across all areas of their business.
The Platinum Charter is one of three major recognitions Green Man and Fiona Stewart have achieved in 2026; with Stewart also named as one of the Pollstar 2026 Impact International list UK/EU honorees, alongside others including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and representatives from the UK’s largest venues such as London’s The O2 and Manchester’s Co-Op Live. The list recognises the most impactful, trailblazing live initiatives and success stories who are actively setting the bar for the live industry internationally. Pollstar is the US-based, leading music trade publication servicing the global music and concert industry.
As the year draws to a close, Green Man looks ahead to 2027’s 25th Anniversary festival, promising surprise appearances, stellar programming and long lasting memories for those lucky enough to have secured a ticket. All 25,000 tickets were immediately sold out upon release back in September; but for those who missed out, official resale tickets will be available exclusively via Tixel.
In the meantime, the Green Man Trust’s charity and community work remains active, providing vital support, funding and training initiatives for Welsh communities. Information on applications for its 2027 community grants will be revealed in the new year, and donations remain open. For more information and to donate, visit greenmantrust.org.uk/support/
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