The Platinum Charter is one of three major recognitions Green Man and Fiona Stewart have achieved in 2026; with Stewart also named as one of the Pollstar 2026 Impact International list UK/EU honorees, alongside others including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and representatives from the UK’s largest venues such as London’s The O2 and Manchester’s Co-Op Live. The list recognises the most impactful, trailblazing live initiatives and success stories who are actively setting the bar for the live industry internationally. Pollstar is the US-based, leading music trade publication servicing the global music and concert industry.