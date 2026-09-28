I didn’t. In fact, part of my surprise was that the American standing in front of me not only knew something about Welsh-American history that I didn’t, but knew exactly where Wales was. That might sound amusing, but during years of travelling throughout the United States I had met many Americans who knew Britain principally through England and London. Some had little idea that Wales was a separate country, struggled to place us on a map and knew almost nothing of the extraordinary contribution Welsh people and their descendants had made to their own nation’s history. Yet here I was in Tennessee, thousands of miles from home, with an American teaching me about Wales.