President Dean said: “I am delighted to welcome Yevheniia into membership of our Club which brings our membership up to 33. The Club has been very successful in the recent past in creating a more diverse mix of members in line with Rotary International’s policy of welcoming people from all parts of the community regardless of their age, ethnicity or gender. Rotary in Abergavenny used to be an all-male preserve, but we now have eight female members which is 24% of our membership and growing.”