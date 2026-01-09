Today, Friday, January 9, the local forecast in Abergavenny highlights patchy rain and occasional snow flurries. Early morning might feel crisp, with temperatures near 1°C at dawn. As the day continues, daily weather conditions remain damp, with top temperatures about 2°C. Light breezes could make the climate feel cooler, especially during later hours, though no major wind gusts are expected.
Tomorrow maintains partly cloudy skies, creating a calmer daily forecast. Overnight lows drop near -3°C, while daytime peaks sit about 2°C. A mix of sun and light cloud keeps local conditions comfortable for most of the day without any real downpours. Skies should remain bright for a pleasant outlook overall.
This weekend, Sunday sees moderate rain, with showers persisting through much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 6°C indicate a milder daily climate, though overall conditions remain damp. Brief breaks from rain may appear, but clouds are likely to dominate overhead. Winds stay light, ensuring minimal disruption.
Another day, Monday brings patchy rain, with highs around 10°C. The daily forecast offers occasional drizzle and cloud, keeping the local forecast mild for January. Light breezes ensure a comfortable environment, despite the persistent dampness. Temperatures hover about 8°C overnight. Sunshine remains limited, though dryness appears briefly.
Then Tuesday returns to moderate rain, as the daily weather stays unsettled. Temperatures near 4°C at dawn climb to about 7°C later on. Occasional drizzle could linger, but heavier bursts of rain are possible into the evening, shaping a wet climate once more. Strong breezes are unlikely.
This article was automatically generated
