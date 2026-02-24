Today, Tuesday, February 24 brings partly cloudy skies across Abergavenny, with little chance of rain. Morning fog clears quickly, allowing brighter spells by midday. Temperatures hover about 13°C, creating a mild feel for local weather enthusiasts. Later on, conditions remain steady, ensuring a comfortable evening. Expect stable breezes and outdoor conditions throughout.
Tomorrow continues with mostly clear skies and occasional clouds, sustaining local weather. Temperatures peak about 15°C as sunshine dominates midday hours. The chance of rain remains minimal, offering a pleasant spell. By late afternoon, the atmosphere appears stable, keeping the region calm into the evening. Breezes persist as day ends.
Thursday brings wetter conditions, with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures reach about 11°C, and showers intensify toward afternoon. Grey skies blanket the area, leaving few bright intervals. Evening persists with drizzle, making local weather cooler as night approaches. Winds remain moderate, maintaining a cool feel.
Friday looks rainy, delivering spells of showers from morning. Highs climb about 11°C, though cloud cover remains thick and persistent. Occasional breaks might appear, but any bright window is brief. Late afternoon conditions could ease, yet drizzle lingers, keeping moisture levels high around local areas. Winds stay gentle, preventing gusts.
This weekend arrives with patchy rain, Saturday, presenting temperatures near 9°C. Showers turn sporadic, and sunny spells emerge around midday. However, cooler evening air brings a crisp finish, prompting lingering mist overnight. These changing conditions highlight local weather variety as late February winds down. Expect varying conditions through each hour.
This article was automatically generated
