Today is Tuesday, February 24, in Abergavenny, bringing partly cloudy conditions that shift to sunny spells around midday. Temperatures reach about 13°C, with minimal chance of rain. By late evening, low cloud or fog could settle in, but overall, the forecast stays dry. Skies remain mild heading into evening, with light winds.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies again, with a slight possibility of patchy rain in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 15°C, providing mild conditions throughout the day. Some mist may linger early, but sunshine should break through later, offering pleasant weather for most of the day. Overnight stays calm, with light cloud.
Expect moderate rain on Thursday, making wet conditions likely. Temperatures stay about 11°C, with occasional heavier spells possible. Showers are expected to continue off and on, but breaks in the rain might occur later. Gusts of wind could pick up, though nothing too strong is anticipated. Overnight remains damp yet mild.
Expect unsettled conditions on Friday, with rain continuing through much of the day. Temperatures sit about 11°C, and patchy showers remain likely. Some respite could occur in the late afternoon, but cloudy weather is probable. Foggy patches may also appear, keeping the atmosphere dreary. Evening may see showers forming.
This weekend includes Saturday, which looks cooler with temperatures near 9°C. Patchy rain could appear at intervals, but some sunny breaks are possible too. Conditions remain changeable, featuring passing showers and a slight chance of fog. Brisk winds may develop, adding extra chill to the outdoor feel.
