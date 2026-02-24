Today, Tuesday, February 24, in Abergavenny features partly cloudy skies with a gentle feel. Temperatures near 13°C will keep the afternoon comfortable, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Fog could develop later, bringing a misty atmosphere after dusk, yet winds remain fairly light, supporting a relatively calm transition into night.
Tomorrow sees brighter spells with partly cloudy skies early on before drizzle late afternoon. Daytime temperatures hover about 15°C, offering a mild escape from the clouds. Overnight lows dip near 7°C, but rain is unlikely for most of the day, keeping conditions generally settled and allowing for a pleasant midweek forecast.
Thursday brings a wetter forecast with moderate rain likely, keeping the skies grey. Expect midday temperatures near 11°C and overnight readings about 9°C. Showers may persist, but winds remain moderate, maintaining a steady rhythm for this rainy stretch and setting a soggy tone for the latter part of the week.
Friday remains damp with steady rain continuing off and on. Afternoon highs reach about 11°C, and lows fall to near 7°C. Clouds dominate, though occasional breaks could appear between showers. Mist might return by late evening, keeping the air moist as the workweek rolls steadily toward the weekend.
This weekend looks cooler with patchy rain on Saturday. Daytime readings hover near 9°C, while overnight lows dip about 2°C. Brief sunny intervals may appear, though showers stay in the mix. Conditions remain changeable, so expect clouds, occasional drizzle, and crisp air. Light breezes might accompany any rain bursts, but strong gusts are not expected.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.