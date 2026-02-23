Today, Monday, February 23, in Abergavenny is set for patchy rain drifting through the morning, giving a damp feel to local weather. Temperatures about 10°C keep conditions mild. Morning fog could also appear briefly. Clearing skies appear possible later on, though clouds remain likely. Light drizzle could revisit by nightfall, creating a grey evening overall.
Tomorrow should bring plenty of cloud cover, though glimpses of sunshine might break through around midday. Temperatures about 12°C feel pleasantly mild, with only a faint hint of rain expected. Overall, a calm day to watch the weather settle into a more stable pattern. Winds stay gentle.
Wednesday could see patchy rain returning, especially later on. Temperatures near 13°C maintain a warm spell, keeping conditions comfortable. Cloudy skies are likely to dominate, yet occasional brighter moments might break through. Any rain should stay light, leading to periods of grey but mild weather.
Thursday brings moderate showers into the forecast, with temperatures about 10°C. Rainclouds look persistent through much of the day, although brief breaks might let in some daylight. Some light gusts could accompany these showers during the afternoon. Evening hours appear wet, carrying on the unsettled trend that keeps a damp feel in the air.
Friday dips slightly, with temperatures near 10°C and occasional patchy rain. Skies could brighten at times, but unsettled patterns remain likely. This weekend looks set for potential rain spells to linger, though a few clearer intervals may develop later. Conditions continue to shift as the week edges toward its close.
This article was automatically generated
