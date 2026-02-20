Today, Friday, February 20, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain with temperatures near 9°C, shaping a slightly chilly forecast. Drizzle is likely to linger, though brief cloudy breaks could offer occasional dry moments in the afternoon.
Tomorrow, Saturday, carries gentle rain spells and a maximum of about 11°C. The weather forecast indicates the possibility of extended cloud cover, yet a short-lived break in showers might emerge by midday. Winds remain moderate, keeping the air feeling slightly cooler than the actual temperature.
Sunday keeps a mild feel with about 12°C, marking a continued damp forecast that could feature light drizzle. There is hope for occasional glimpses of sunshine between passing clouds as the weather shifts in short bursts. Temperatures stay comfortable, suggesting a pleasant finish to the weekend.
Monday brings a return to moderate conditions, offering near 10°C and scattered rain showers. The general weather outlook suggests an overcast sky, creating a somewhat gloomy vibe. However, pockets of brightness may occur, hinting at a few calmer interludes for those stepping outside. Temperatures remain steady, keeping the day fairly mild.
Tuesday is set to climb to around 13°C, indicating a more encouraging forecast after the recent showers. The day looks clearer and drier, with bright spells emerging as clouds gradually retreat, creating a friendlier scene for anyone simply stepping outside. Mild breezes might accompany the sunshine, ensuring a comfortably warm finish.
This article was automatically generated
