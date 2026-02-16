Today is Monday, February 16, with mostly cloudy weather and scattered rain. Conditions could turn breezy, but the day remains relatively mild. Temperatures about 7°C should linger into the afternoon, dropping near 3°C overnight. Expect an occasional shower amid cloudy skies. This outlook may also feature brief sunny spells.
Tomorrow brings clear sunshine, delivering a bright outlook for most of the day. Temperatures near 4°C are likely, tapering to about -1°C as nighttime sets in. Winds stay light, and skies remain largely untroubled. Occasional cloud patches won’t disrupt the overall calm vibe. Expect generally comfortable conditions throughout late evening.
The day after signals heavier snow across many spots, with strong winds likely to intensify conditions. Temperatures near 2°C could appear briefly, then slip to about -1°C after dusk. Prolonged snowfall might persist, making for a wintry scene. Gusty bursts could accompany bouts of intense flakes. Expect limited visibility overall.
Thursday turns especially cold, featuring light freezing drizzle through the day. Temperatures around 1°C might hold until sunset, then plummet close to -7°C overnight. Air feels sharp, and any lingering dampness could freeze underfoot. Skies remain dull, but occasional breaks may allow short glimpses of brighter weather. Stay alert though.
Friday sees overcast conditions, with late-afternoon values about 4°C. A mild shift arrives as the day progresses, though nights remain cool. This weekend hints at calmer weather, offering stable skies and minimal change. Abergavenny is unlikely to see dramatic swings, and overall conditions should stay fairly settled. No rain expected.
