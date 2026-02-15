Today, Sunday, February 15, in Abergavenny begins with snow turning to rain around midday. Temperatures near 1°C this morning should reach about 8°C by late afternoon. Snow showers might be heavy at times but fade quickly. Heavier rainfall could follow, though clearer spells may develop by evening. Winds remain moderate, keeping conditions breezy but not extreme.
Tomorrow sees frequent rain, with temperatures starting near 2°C and rising to about 6°C. Morning cloud cover might linger, but there’s hope for brief breaks in the afternoon. Showers stay likely into evening, so expect damp conditions before the night turns cooler. Expect a cool breeze as well, especially later on.
Tuesday stays mostly overcast, with temperatures near 1°C early and about 6°C later. Rain chances appear low, although clouds could dominate the sky. The day feels cool overall, yet it should remain drier compared to earlier in the week. A slight chill lingers, but no major gusts are anticipated.
Wednesday brings bursts of snow, changing to rain as the day progresses. Temperatures hover near -1°C at dawn, climbing to about 3°C by midday. Conditions stay unsettled, so scattered wintry spells could linger. Some respite may arrive later, though brisk winds keep things rather chilly. Rainfall might intensify briefly, but quick transitions are likely.
Thursday remains cold, with lows near -3°C and highs around 1°C. Partly cloudy skies dominate, occasionally delivering a flurry or two, though most of the day looks quite calm. Temperatures stay very low heading into this weekend, ensuring a continued chill.
This article was automatically generated
