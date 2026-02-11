Today, Wednesday, February 11, starts the local forecast with patchy rain and occasional showers in Abergavenny. Temperatures near 9°C keep the atmosphere mild, though drizzle could linger this morning. The afternoon brings partial cloud cover with light breezes, offering a break from consistent dampness. Conditions remain suitable for a calm evening.
Tomorrow features continued rain showers and patchy drizzle, with temperatures about 9°C. Morning skies might appear cloudy, but brief sunny spells could emerge by midday. Light winds persist, maintaining a comfortable feel. Late afternoon may see rain easing, leaving a drier outlook for the evening and minimal gusts overnight.
Friday expects a big mix as temperatures hover near 5°C. Early fog might lead to heavier snow mid-morning, followed by occasional rain later. Conditions stay chilly throughout, so brief clear patches could feel crisp. Any snow flurries should diminish in the afternoon, bringing calmer skies before nightfall.
Saturday brings an icy start, with dawn temperatures about -4°C rising to near 3°C. The morning looks bright, though overcast conditions may move in by midday. Light freezing rain is possible later, but showers stay scattered. The day ends under quiet skies, delivering a calmer evening after the early chill.
This weekend closes with Sunday witnessing slightly moderate rainfall and highs near 7°C. Early hours could feature leftover flurries mixing with sleet. Fog lingers through the morning, but brighter spells might break through around midday. Late afternoon drizzle returns, maintaining damp conditions well into the night. Winds remain modest, preserving a mild feel.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
