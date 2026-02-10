Today, Tuesday, February 10, in Abergavenny begins cloudy with fog. Light drizzle is expected throughout the afternoon, and conditions stay damp. Temperatures about 9°C keep things mild, though patchy rain might linger. A gentle breeze could add a slight chill, and visibility may vary under cloudy skies.
Tomorrow brings more damp weather with light rain popping up intermittently. Temperatures near 9°C feel slightly cooler in gusty winds, and overcast skies dominate most of the day. Light breezes might become a bit stronger near midday. Misty conditions may appear late, but heavier bursts remain unlikely.
Thursday appears mostly overcast with frequent drizzle. Temperatures about 8°C bring moderate conditions, and patchy rain is expected in the afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds may emerge briefly, yet scattered showers linger. Evening sees cloud cover persist with a continued chance of gentle rain through bedtime. Nighttime remains murky.
Friday turns wintry with heavier downpours merging into swirling snow by midday. Temperatures about 6°C in the morning drop to near -1°C later, marking a dramatic late-day shift. Strong winds intensify the chill, and unsettled weather may continue into the evening. Conditions gradually calm overnight, leaving crisp air and possible flurries behind.
This weekend starts cold on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 3°C rise slightly by mid-afternoon, but the air stays frosty. Overnight lows dip below freezing, and skies alternate between clear patches and occasional cloud cover. Snow is not expected, so conditions remain relatively dry throughout the day. Early evening might stay calm.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.