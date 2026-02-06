Today, Friday, February 6, in Abergavenny adds moderate rain to the day, with a cool breeze and temperatures near 8°C. Foggy spells are expected early on, blending into damp conditions later. Rain remains highly likely, making this a wet start that continues well into the evening.
More moderate rain is expected tomorrow, with occasional downpours pushing temperatures about 9°C. Grey skies persist, and mist could creep in towards dawn. Showers pick up during midday, though there may be brief breaks for a slightly drier spell. However, drizzles linger into nighttime, keeping the weather unsettled.
This weekend offers unsettled skies on Sunday, with patchy rain swirling around as temperatures near 9°C. Early fog might lift, revealing mostly overcast conditions. Drizzle could pop up at intervals, although a few drier patches may arrive here and there. Mild breezes complement lingering patches of mist out after sunset.
Continuing the damp theme next week, Monday sees more outbreaks of patchy rain nearby and highs of about 8°C. Misty mornings merge with cloudy afternoons, occasionally delivering light showers. Conditions remain subdued throughout, and any dry spells are likely short-lived. Evening hours could see scattered drizzle, adding to a moist ambience.
Finishing off the stretch, Tuesday arrives under patchy skies, holding temperatures near 6°C. Misty patches could reappear, especially in the late hours. Light drizzles stay in the picture, though some calmer moments might develop during midday. Clouds remain dominant, but any heavier showers seem less probable as the day progresses. Winds remain gentle overall tonight.
This article was automatically generated
