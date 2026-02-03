Today, Tuesday, February 3, brings moderate rain from dawn until later in the evening. Slight sleet could appear midday, so conditions stay quite damp. Fog is likely after sunset, creating grey skies for much of the night. Temperatures near 4°C, dropping to about 2°C. Light drizzle may reappear after midnight.
Tomorrow, Wednesday sees patchy rain with occasional light showers. Mist and overcast intervals dominate midday, while afternoon breezes keep things cool. Temperatures about 9°C, dipping to near 3°C. Rainfall chances remain fairly high, though intensity is expected to be lighter. Grey clouds might thin slightly before sunset in some spots.
Thursday brings moderate rain for much of the day, with steady drizzle around lunchtime. Fog might form early, but wet conditions will remain largely dominant. Highs near 6°C and lows about 5°C keep the air chilly. Some brief breaks in the rain could occur, yet the sky stays cloudy overall.
Friday continues the trend of light rain, staying grey from morning to late evening. Temperatures reach about 5°C, rarely straying from near 5°C throughout the day. Drizzle should persist, and foggy spells may occur again after dark. Expect little variation in conditions, as moisture lingers and keeps everything quite damp.
This weekend, Saturday delivers patchy rain and calmer winds in Abergavenny. The day feels milder, with temperatures about 10°C that gradually ease near 5°C by late evening. Fog could linger early on, but lighter rain suggests a slightly brighter outlook. Cloud cover remains widespread, though rainfall chances taper off somewhat.
This article was automatically generated
