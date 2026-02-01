Today, Sunday, February 1, the local weather forecast points to moderate rain with gloomier skies in the morning. Expect drizzle to linger throughout the afternoon, with temperatures near 7°C and lows near 3°C. Light showers might ease slightly later, though cloud cover remains high. Humidity stays noticeable. Winds remain moderate.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain nearby and drizzle at times, with daytime temperatures about 6°C. Nightfall sees chillier conditions near 3°C, and grey clouds linger. Local weather updates hint at a brisk breeze from midday, creating a cooler feel. Damp roads persist, but heavier showers remain less frequent. Winds stay steady.
The day following sees moderate rain again, with drizzle dominating most hours. Temperatures hover near 5°C by midday, dipping to about 3°C after sunset. This local weather pattern indicates misty conditions lingering well into the evening. Light fog could settle, but a consistent rainfall presence remains likely. Winds remain gentle.
The next morning starts with patchy fog and calmer skies. Daytime weather looks partly cloudy, with temperatures near 8°C before easing back to about 4°C by night. Conditions shift toward the afternoon, bringing a chance of drizzle. Local weather watchers foresee limited sunshine but no intense downpours. Winds stay mild.
Later in the week features moderate rain again, with some drizzle persisting through midday. Temperatures reach about 7°C during peak hours, then dip near 4°C overnight. Skies remain overcast, and occasional showers may intensify briefly. Local weather for Abergavenny aligns with these patterns, maintaining a damp vibe. Conditions stay unsettled.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.