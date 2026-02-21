Expect a local weather forecast of patchy rain in Abergavenny today, Saturday, February 21, with mostly grey skies. Daytime conditions bring temperatures near 11°C, with night-time values about 8°C. Showers appear likely during the afternoon, although occasional cloud breaks might brighten the outlook if they linger for a short while.
Anticipate showery conditions tomorrow, featuring drizzle and fleeting sunshine. Temperatures hover near 11°C during the day and dip to about 8°C overnight. Rain showers may be scattered, but calmer periods could bring brief relief. Clouds remain dominant, yet mild breezes help to keep everything feeling fairly comfortable and dry overall.
Look forward to a damp start on the next day as patchy rain lingers and skies stay overcast. Temperatures reach about 11°C, easing to near 7°C overnight. Brief spells of mist or fog might develop, reducing visibility. Any clearer intervals could be fleeting, prolonging moisture and haze into late evening.
Expect partly cloudy skies the following day, with lighter breezes encouraging occasional bright spells. Temperatures hover near 12°C before dropping to about 7°C after dark. While sunshine may filter through scattered cloud cover, overall conditions stay truly mild. No significant rain appears, creating a calmer scenario for most outdoor moments.
Prepare for overcast skies midweek, as showers remain unlikely and rainfall stays minimal. Daytime readings pivot near 13°C, with overnight lows about 7°C. Hints of mist could persist, but heavy fog seems less probable. A gentle breeze should circulate, keeping everything stable without abrupt changes or unwelcome surprises, staying calm.
This article was automatically generated
