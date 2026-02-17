Today (Tuesday, February 17) arrives with patchy rain early on, followed by cloudy conditions and the possibility of heavy snow later. Temperatures near 5°C promise chilly air, and some breezes might build. This day in Abergavenny is likely to bring changing skies, shifting from grey to snowy by evening. Expect a crisp start.
Tomorrow brings intense snow nearly all day, with temperatures about 2°C quickly dropping once heavier flakes appear. Gusty winds could make conditions feel colder. The forecast suggests steady snowfall intensifying at times, so expect a consistently wintry mix. Skies remain grey, giving little chance for clearer spells. Light rain might also appear briefly.
That day sees moderate snow continuing, with temperatures near 1°C. Conditions stay cold, though the snowfall may ease into lighter periods. Occasional flurries mix with calmer moments, but the area can still expect a wintry scene. Cloud cover dominates the skies, ensuring limited sunshine despite breaks. Further dustings remain possible.
The next day brings a noticeable rise, with temperatures near 7°C and light rain replacing heavier snow. Drizzle appears on and off, occasionally turning to steady showers. Cloudy skies remain dominant, though glimpses of brighter weather may occur. Breezy winds accompany milder air, keeping the atmosphere slightly unsettled. Expect fleeting dryness.
This weekend eventually sees a shift to warmer air, with temperatures about 10°C. Overcast conditions persist, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Occasional light showers could pop up, yet many periods stay dry. Some wind gusts may pick up, but overall conditions remain mild.
This article was automatically generated
