Today, Saturday, February 14, sees moderate or heavy snow showers with a chance of late-day flurries. Temperatures reach about 4°C while dipping near -3°C in the evening. Light snow could turn heavy late, offering a chilly daily weather update in Abergavenny. Expect conditions to remain dynamic into the night. Occasional sunshine may peek through early on.
Tomorrow features persistent rain with occasional fog and drizzle adding to the damp forecast. Temperatures hover about 7°C, though morning starts close to 0°C. Light sleet might appear before skies brighten slightly late afternoon. Local weather changes quickly, so keep an eye out for shifting conditions. Heavier bursts possible.
Patchy rain and stronger winds return Monday, with temperatures peaking near 7°C. Fog or drizzle could develop midday, but heavier bursts appear less likely. Breezy gusts might persist into evening, ensuring a fresh feel. Conditions remain unsettled, making this local weather forecast especially worth following.
Rain and intermittent snow mix Tuesday around midday, with temperatures near 4°C. Clearer skies might emerge later, though lingering clouds keep things cool. Nighttime dips close to 1°C, so expect a brisk late finish. Quick weather changes are likely, delivering a varied outlook for the day.
Chilly air settles Wednesday with intermittent snow during the early morning. Temperatures hover about 3°C, dropping below freezing after dark. Intense swirling snow could develop briefly, while patchy rain remains a possibility. Gusty breezes may accompany these wintry episodes. Conditions fluctuate, so anticipate a blend of wintry moments and possible damp spells throughout the day.
