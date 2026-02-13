In Abergavenny, Friday, February 13 arrives with patchy rain through the day, transitioning into heavy snow by the evening. Temperatures hover near 6°C, with lows about 1°C. Conditions may fluctuate between light drizzle and bursts of snowfall, creating a varied weather forecast that keeps things interesting throughout today. Expect changing skies.
Tomorrow turns chilly with moderate snow making a noticeable appearance. Temperatures rise close to 4°C but can drop to about -2°C. Brief clear intervals may surface, yet most conditions align with a wintery forecast. Expect some lighter spells of snowfall, ensuring tomorrow remains a cool but eventful day. Skies might remain grey.
This weekend sees Sunday stepping in with milder air and moderate rain likely. Temperatures near 9°C could feel more comfortable, though some drizzle might linger. Morning fog is possible, but occasional sunny breaks could emerge. Overall, Sunday offers a slightly brighter forecast compared to previous days, promising wetter conditions later.
Monday carries patchy rain into the forecast, with temperatures about 7°C and lows near 3°C. Rainfall may emerge intermittently, although partly cloudy spells are also possible. The day should remain fairly cool, and conditions might shift between light drizzle and drier moments. Expect the weather to stay changeable throughout the day.
Tuesday remains mostly cloudy with limited showers. Temperatures near 6°C, dipping to about 1°C. Some clear spells might arrive, but gloomier skies could dominate. The day appears calmer on the snowfall front, with no flurries indicated. Overall, Tuesday closes out the forecast on a quieter note. Rainfall remains minimal too.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.