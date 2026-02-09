Today, Monday, February 9, brings steady rain with occasional fog in Abergavenny. Early mist gives way to moderate showers around midday, and drizzle could pop up later on. Temperatures near 8°C keep the air feeling mild, though gusts might occasionally pick up. Clouds dominate the sky, maintaining damp conditions throughout.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and mostly cloudy skies. Early fog may linger, but drizzle should be lighter than today. Temperatures about 10°C offer a mild feel, though scattered showers could still appear in the afternoon. Winds remain gentle, ensuring conditions stay tolerable despite lingering dampness. Cloud cover remains somewhat prevalent.
Wet weather returns Wednesday, featuring moderate rain in spots. Temperatures hover near 9°C, keeping things slightly mild amid periods of drizzle. Fog may return early, but heavier downpours could pop up later. Winds stay light, maintaining consistent dampness without harsh gusts. Patchy clouds remain across the region through evening hours.
Showery spells develop Thursday, following an overcast start. Temperatures about 9°C maintain a mild trend, though light rain could alternate with brief dry intervals. Foggy patches might emerge later on, extending grey conditions into the evening. Winds remain largely moderate throughout, adding only gentle movement to the atmosphere, ensuring comfort.
A colder feel arrives Friday, with temperatures near 7°C and chances of heavy snow plus windblown flurries. Early light sleet showers could shift into wintery bursts by midday. This weekend might stay chilly, featuring single-digit readings and periodic rain. Conditions remain unsettled into the following days. Elsewhere, cloud cover persists.
This article was automatically generated
