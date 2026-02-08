Today is Sunday, February 8, in Abergavenny, with patchy rain nearby and occasional mist throughout the afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C by midday and about 5°C after dark. Drizzle might show up, so expect clouds overhead. Later on, overcast skies could lead to light rain during the evening. Winds remain gentle, limiting any major changes.
Tomorrow welcomes moderate rain from morning to late evening. Temperatures about 7°C during the afternoon and near 6°C overnight. Drizzle could linger, and skies may stay cloudy for most of the day. Occasional rain spells will keep conditions damp, so expect a soggy outlook later on. Winds might pick up slightly, but nothing disruptive.
The next day continues with moderate rain, bringing temperatures near 10°C and about 7°C later. Fog might appear in the early hours, and patches of drizzle could return after midday. Overcast conditions may linger, but occasional breaks in the cloud might bring brief moments of clearer skies.
Midweek arrives with patchy rain lurking through the afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C at peak and near 7°C once dusk falls. Expect blustery gusts at times, with cloudy spells dominating. Misty patches may develop in the late evening, accompanied by light drizzle that sometimes softens into calmer conditions.
The final day of this stretch promises patchy rain nearby and a possible burst of sunshine. Temperatures around 10°C and near 5°C overnight. Clouds linger, with a small chance of drizzle in the evening. Occasional bright spots might emerge as the day moves on, keeping weather conditions mixed.
This article was automatically generated
