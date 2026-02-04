Today, Wednesday, February 4 in Abergavenny, starts with fog and occasional patchy rain, with temperatures near 8°C at their highest and about 2°C overnight. Overcast skies may linger into the afternoon, accompanied by brief light showers.
Tomorrow looks wetter, featuring steady rain for most of the day. Temperatures reach about 9°C, dropping to near 5°C later. Showers persist well into the evening, occasionally becoming heavy and lengthy.
Friday brings moderate downpours and cooler air, with highs near 7°C. Early drizzle might shift to short dry spells, but rain could return in the late afternoon. Foggy patches are possible during the night, keeping conditions damp. Expect occasional gusts.
Saturday stays cloudy, with temperatures about 7°C. Intermittent drizzle may appear, accompanied by fog in the early morning. Overcast skies limit any sunshine, and rain could pop up again by nightfall. Conditions remain mellow, but moisture lingers in the air.
Sunday marks a milder close to this weekend, featuring occasional cloud cover and scattered drizzle. Temperatures hover near 9°C, providing slightly warmer air than preceding days. Mist could develop in the evening, though any rainfall will likely remain light. Overcast intervals persist, but the skies may lighten briefly.
As the rest of the week unfolds, patchy rain remains on the cards, interspersed with brief drier moments. Temperatures should hover near single digits, and fog may still appear at times. Skies are unlikely to fully clear, maintaining a predominantly cloudy pattern with occasional mild breezes. Drizzle could also form after dusk, keeping conditions wet.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.