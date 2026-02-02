Today, Monday, February 2, sees patchy rain drifting in and fog lingering early. In Abergavenny, the local weather stays grey, with drizzle possible through midday. Temperatures near 7°C and lows about 4°C keep the day feeling cool, while occasional showers may continue before conditions stay damp overnight and gently breezy.
Tomorrow remains chilly with patchy rain likely through the day. Misty conditions could appear early on, and afternoon clouds keep things dull. Temperatures hover about 4°C, and a light breeze adds a brisk feel. Occasional drizzle might return later, so expect another damp evening overall. Some heavier bursts aren’t ruled out.
Wednesday looks slightly milder, with early drizzle possible and overcast skies throughout. Fog may lift by midday, revealing temperatures near 7°C, though sunshine stays scarce. Light rain could develop sporadically, but calmer winds bring a more settled feel. Conditions remain cloudy into late evening, keeping things rather dull and grey.
Thursday remains predominantly cloudy, with temperatures about 7°C providing moderate comfort. Patchy rain might return in the afternoon, though overall precipitation looks fairly light. Fog is possible at times, especially after dark, and winds stay gentle. The evening retains a cooler edge, wrapping up a mostly overcast day and damp.
Friday starts cold, with early temperatures near 0°C and a chance of light snow mixed with rain. Conditions remain unsettled, and flurries could persist before sleet develops later. Daytime highs land about 2°C, keeping a wintry feel. By evening, expect more snow showers drifting over damp ground through late night.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.