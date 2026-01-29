Today, Thursday, January 29, in Abergavenny sees moderate rain and a rather grey morning, followed by consistent showers throughout the afternoon. Temperatures near 6°C will keep things chilly, with a hint of mist in some areas. Rain persists into the evening, so expect damp conditions from dawn till late.
Tomorrow, Friday, looks similarly wet, with moderate rainfall continuing most of the day. Temperatures about 8°C bring slightly milder weather, though clouds remain thick. Brief breaks might appear late in the afternoon, but showers return swiftly. The evening could see heavier bursts of rain, maintaining a restless feel.
The day after tomorrow, Saturday, sees more rain early on, interrupted by occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 8°C keep a mild feel, but lingering cloud cover maintains a gloomy backdrop. Further showers appear in the evening, ensuring conditions remain changeable throughout the day.
This weekend includes Sunday, delivering patchy rain and temperatures about 8°C. Fog might form temporarily, creating hazy moments during the morning. Showers persist well into the afternoon, though brief clear intervals could emerge. By late day, another wave of drizzle may arrive, keeping the atmosphere moist and skies mostly overcast.
Monday remains unsettled, with moderate rain likely and highs near 8°C. Further wet weather sets the tone for the rest of the week, interrupted by occasional drier breaks. Mist and low cloud could develop in the mornings, but fresh showers later ensure a damp outlook. Temperatures generally hover near single figures, preserving a cool climate overall and reinforcing the soggy pattern.
