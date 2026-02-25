Today, Wednesday, February 25, brings partly cloudy skies and a touch of morning fog. Temperatures reach about 15°C by midday, offering a mild feel. Sunshine breaks through the haze later, with a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Evening looks calm, dipping to near 10°C under mostly clear conditions.
Tomorrow, Thursday, promises moderate rain and heavier clouds throughout the region. Expect winds picking up through midday, with temperatures near 11°C. Showers might intensify in the late afternoon, hovering around 9°C overnight. Abergavenny will likely see steady rainfall that may occasionally lighten but remain fairly persistent, ensuring a damp atmosphere well into the evening.
Friday continues the wet trend with moderate rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures climb to about 11°C, then settle near 7°C overnight. Grey skies dominate from dawn, shifting toward patchy drizzle by mid-afternoon. Conditions ease a bit by evening, but lingering dampness persists with occasional light breezes.
Saturday features a mix of cloudy weather and brief sunny spells. Daytime highs hover near 9°C, dipping to about 2°C late at night. Light rain is possible at times, especially in the early hours. Skies brighten occasionally in the afternoon, though cooler air returns by sunset, keeping conditions fairly crisp overnight.
This weekend on Sunday holds a lingering chance of patchy rain, complemented by mild breezes. Temperatures rise to about 9°C in the afternoon before dipping near 5°C late into the evening. Overcast intervals may give way to short bursts of sunshine, offering a brief break from heavier clouds.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.