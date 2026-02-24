Today marks Tuesday, February 24, in Abergavenny with partly cloudy skies and no sign of rain. Conditions remain calm throughout the morning, before a sunny spell in the afternoon. Expect temperatures near 13°C reaching a mild finish toward dusk, accompanied by light winds. Some evening fog may drift in later.
Tomorrow remains quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies. A short patchy shower could appear late afternoon, but conditions stay mostly dry. Look for temperatures close to 15°C and mild breezes. Mist may form by nightfall, creating a slightly cooler vibe heading into the next day. Overall, a calm day ahead.
Expect a rainy spell on Thursday with moderate showers likely. Temperatures hover near 11°C, accompanied by brisk winds through midday. Drizzle persists into the afternoon, keeping skies grey. Conditions remain unsettled well into evening, so watch for damp roads late in the day. Humidity lingers, creating a light haze overnight.
Rain is set to continue on Friday, with moderate downpours bringing puddles throughout midday. Highs linger about 11°C, although conditions should dry up towards late afternoon. Gentle breezes keep the air moving, preventing any heavy haze. Evening brings overcast skies and potential for lighter drizzle. Expect dim light past sunset.
This weekend arrives with patchy rain on Saturday and cooler conditions in the morning. Expect temperatures near 9°C during daytime hours, with partial sunshine breaking through cloud cover later. Gentle winds may ease dampness, though the occasional raindrop cannot be ruled out. Skies should clear briefly by night, offering relief.
This article was automatically generated
