Today, Tuesday, February 24, looks partly cloudy in Abergavenny with temperatures near 13°C and a dip about 7°C by evening. Skies remain mostly clear, letting some sunshine break through. Breezes stay light, with no major rain expected, so an overall settled outlook is anticipated from morning to night.
Tomorrow is likely to remain partly cloudy, with highs near 15°C at midday. Rainfall is unlikely, and a few rays of sun could appear through the clouds. Winds pick up slightly into the evening, yet conditions should stay generally calm beneath alternating patches of cloud and clearer skies.
The following day, Thursday, brings a shift to steady rain, with top temperatures near 11°C. Showers may persist into late afternoon, while breezes remain mild. Overcast conditions could dominate, and occasional heavier bursts of rain are possible. Despite the damp feel, the air stays relatively cool but not too chilly.
Conditions stay soggy on Friday, reaching peaks about 11°C through the day. Periods of rain appear likely, limiting clearer spells but maintaining moderate humidity in the area. Lingering low cloud might roll in, and light winds could occasionally gust. Any brief breaks in rainfall offer only short-lived glimpses of brightness above.
This weekend sees patchy rain, with daytime readings near 9°C. Some brief brighter periods could emerge, followed by possible downpours in the evening. Clouds may thicken at times, though occasional sun can break through. Wind speeds stay moderate, and temperatures hold fairly steady, ending the week on a milder note by late Saturday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.