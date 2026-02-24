Today, Tuesday, February 24, in Abergavenny sees partly cloudy weather and bright spells. Temperatures reach about 13°C by midday, dipping near 7°C overnight. Sunshine appears during the afternoon, creating mild conditions with little chance of rain. Winds stay gentle, adding to a pleasant daytime outlook. Expect light cloud early on.
Tomorrow again promises a slightly warmer feel, with peaks near 15°C and only a slim possibility of drizzle in the late afternoon. Early mist clears to reveal sunny breaks, and breezes remain moderate. A dry evening is likely, offering comfortable conditions and calmer skies as temperatures settle near 7°C overnight.
Thursday could turn wetter, with moderate rain likely through much of the day and peak temperatures about 11°C. Light drizzle may persist into mid-afternoon, bringing cooler air. Occasional breaks in the showers are possible but expect a generally damp momentum. Evening conditions remain unsettled as rainfall continues intermittently into night.
Friday brings more wet weather with bursts of moderate rain and highs near 11°C. Occasional relief appears in the afternoon, though clouds linger. Showers could develop again by evening, keeping conditions fairly damp. Light winds remain steady, ensuring temperatures hold close to single digits after sundown, with modest overnight drizzle.
This weekend sees cooler air, with Saturday’s peak near 9°C and scattered rain on and off. Sunny intervals may break through by late afternoon, bringing brighter skies. Overnight, temperatures approach 6°C, so the chill stays noticeable. Light winds offer some relief, while drizzle lingers at times. Expect occasional cloudy patches.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.