Thursday sees mostly cloudy conditions, with patchy rain possible later and temperatures near 13°C. Abergavenny experiences gentle breezes under this forecast, while any rain should remain brief. Further into the week, clouds dominate at times, yet the atmosphere stays mild. Occasional drizzle can pop up but rarely lingers. Local weather patterns suggest nothing extreme, so the sky may brighten occasionally. This weekend should carry on with similar and comfortable trends, keeping temperatures about 12°C and generally stable skies. Visibility might drop in early mornings because of light fog, but brighter periods are still in store. Sun can break through those clouds, offering short clear spells. Conditions may shift slightly overnight, though no major changes are expected. Rain remains a possibility, but it likely stays scattered, allowing for comfortable daytime weather. Overall, the forecast points to fairly pleasant conditions that blend mild temperatures, limited rain, and some breaks of sunshine.