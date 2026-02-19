Today, Thursday, February 19, in Abergavenny starts wintry with early snow and a chance of rain pushing through. Fog patches might appear, but skies could clear a bit late on. Temperatures near 2°C keep things cold. Some flurries might linger, though heavier bursts seem less likely into the afternoon. Light breezes settle overnight.
Tomorrow looks much milder with frequent rain and drizzle throughout the day. Gusty spells could appear, but occasional breaks in the clouds might offer brief respite. Temperatures about 10°C keep the afternoon relatively mild, though rain may intensify later before easing by evening. Winds could pick up in the evening.
This weekend begins on Saturday with patchy rain looming most of the day. Temperatures near 11°C add to the mild feel, despite occasional drizzle. Breezes may stay brisk, but drier intervals could pop up here and there. Light showers may appear at times for a short burst. Conditions remain unsettled but not too chilly.
Sunday keeps things mild with temperatures about 11°C. Moderate rain could develop early, though breaks in the overcast sky are possible. Light drizzle or occasional showers might return late afternoon, so the day remains changeable. Overall, it should stay relatively comfortable with no intense wind.
Monday sees slightly cooler starts near 7°C but warms to about 11°C later. Patchy rain could pop up, but partial cloud cover might allow some drier spells. Winds appear moderate, and conditions remain fairly stable compared to previous days, offering a pleasant break from heavier showers.
This article was automatically generated
