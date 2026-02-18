Today, Wednesday, February 18, brings moderate rain and occasional snow flurries for this local weather update. Skies stay grey, and conditions remain chilly with strong winds. Temperatures hover near 3°C, so expect a brisk feel throughout the day. The daily forecast suggests continuing dampness into the evening.
Tomorrow, Thursday, includes moderate rain again, especially early on. In Abergavenny, conditions feel damp, with occasional breaks in the cloud cover during late afternoon. Temperatures about 4°C keep the atmosphere cool. This daily weather outlook hints at lighter showers heading into nightfall, but skies stay mostly cloudy.
Another unsettled day arrives Friday, featuring patchy rain nearby and a breeze picking up as afternoon progresses. Temperatures about 10°C bring a milder feel, though scattered showers may appear at intervals. The cloud cover remains steady, offering brief glimpses of brighter conditions. Into the evening, the daily forecast shows reduced rainfall chances.
This weekend, Saturday maintains overcast conditions, though brief spells of rain could pop up. Temperatures near 11°C bring a mild burst, but gusts might strengthen slightly. A few patches of drizzle may develop throughout the afternoon, yet drier moments appear as well. Evening skies remain grey, so calm weather dominates overnight.
The pattern continues Sunday with patchy rain, temperatures about 10°C, and a moderate breeze. Morning drizzle is likely before turning to lighter showers. Skies might brighten occasionally, but cloud cover remains persistent most of the day. Later hours stay cloudy, although any rainfall gradually tapers off, suggesting a mild, calmer, and stable finish.
This article was automatically generated
