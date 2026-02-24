Today, Tuesday, February 24, across Abergavenny, skies look partly cloudy from morning until late afternoon, with temperatures near 13°C. The air stays mild with limited wind, and the evening may bring some fog developing in certain spots. Overall, local weather conditions remain calm, with no sign of rain.
Tomorrow should feel warmer, with sunshine peeking through partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 15°C. Dry spells are forecast for much of the day, though a few isolated clouds may appear by late afternoon. Evening conditions look calm, giving a gentle transition into the following day.
Thursday appears wetter, featuring moderate rain through much of the morning and continued drizzle into the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C are expected, so it’s cooler than previous days. Cloud cover remains heavy, but occasional breaks could allow short bursts of lighter skies.
Friday brings more damp conditions, with moderate rain likely to continue. Temperatures stay near 11°C, and clouds hover for most of the day. Brief drier intervals may pop up in the early morning, yet afternoon showers persist. Skies begin calming toward evening, hinting at more stable weather ahead.
This weekend sees a mix of patchy rain and clearer spells on Saturday, with temperatures about 9°C. Sunny intervals might appear before dusk, offering occasional glimpses of brighter conditions. Later hours turn cooler, and scattered clouds develop. Despite the drizzle threat, local weather remains manageable for the final day of the week. Sunday looks calmer, but might bring passing clouds in some areas, with gentle breezes.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.