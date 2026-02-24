Today, Wednesday, February 24, brings a pleasant weather update featuring partly cloudy conditions early on and sunshine later. Temperatures near 12°C keep things mild, while the evening may turn misty with lows about 6°C. Fog could roll in overnight, making it feel cooler.
Tomorrow sees mostly cloudy skies, with possible mist in the morning. The day looks mild, reaching about 14°C, and staying dry. Late afternoon sun may peek through, while overnight lows drop near 6°C. Overall, a gentle breeze ensures comfortable weather. Evening cloud cover could cause a slightly cooler feel, though conditions remain calm.
Friday might start cloudy, with a hint of rain expected in the afternoon. Daytime highs near 12°C contrast with breezier moments, so keep an eye on scattered drizzle. Some spots might stay dry, but occasional showers remain likely as night approaches. Lows hover about 9°C. Gusts could pick up slightly.
Saturday sees patchy rain lingering through midday, with temperatures about 10°C at the warmest. Drizzle interrupts occasional clouds, but there could be brief clearer spells. Night-time conditions drop near 4°C, and skies partly clear later on. The breeze intensifies, making it feel cooler than the actual reading. Expect a brisk atmosphere.
This weekend continues into Sunday with overcast skies and a chance of light rain. Temperatures hover near 9°C, accompanied by stronger winds. Some cloudy breaks could pop up, but drizzle remains possible later. Lows fall about 2°C overnight, leaving a chilly end to the day. Occasional gusts might create extra chill in Abergavenny.
