Today, Tuesday, February 24, starts slightly overcast with pockets of fog lingering at dawn, then partly cloudy skies follow. Sunshine should break through by midday, and conditions are set to stay mostly dry throughout. Afternoon temperatures about 13°C will feel fairly comfortable, with light winds keeping any chill factor low.
Tomorrow sees milder conditions under partly cloudy skies, with fleeting sunshine likely in the morning. A brief patch of drizzle might appear later, though it should remain mostly dry overall. Afternoon highs near 15°C offer a gentle warmth, which drifts gradually into cooler but dry evening hours, quite pleasant overall.
Thursday looks wetter, as moderate rain arrives by late morning and persists throughout the day. Occasional breaks in the clouds may appear, but frequent showers throughout are likely. Temperatures hover near 11°C, and breezy conditions could make it feel a bit cooler, especially in the early evening, shifting conditions noticeably.
Friday remains unsettled, with steady rainfall expected once more. Cloud cover dominates the sky, but lighter winds might offer brief reprieves. Temperatures reach about 11°C during the day, occasionally dipping in the late afternoon. Patchy rain is likely to linger, painting a damp picture overall, teasing no sunshine at all.
This weekend in Abergavenny brings drizzle on Saturday alongside noticeably cooler air. Early hours may drop to about 2°C, but midday temperatures climb near 9°C. Patchy rain might appear, though sunny spells could break through in between. Evening conditions feel quite nippy, with some lingering dampness settling in after sunset.
This article was automatically generated
