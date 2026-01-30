Friday, January 30 in Abergavenny brings steady rain from morning to night. Grey skies dominate, with cloud cover persisting. Little chance of clear conditions, so expect a damp feel everywhere. The air feels chilly. Temperatures near 4°C early on, rising to about 7°C, but showers continue steadily, creating soggy surroundings.
Tomorrow appears calmer, though constant rain lingers at times. Overcast skies persist, yet fewer downpours break up the day. Temperatures about 4°C in the morning, climbing near 8°C later. Conditions stay grey overall, but heavy bursts of rain ease off compared to earlier. It feels slightly milder, though still damp.
Sunday continues the showery pattern, with occasional mist. Early figures rest near 2°C, rising to about 8°C by mid-afternoon. Rain remains possible, though breaks develop here and there. Skies might brighten briefly, but clouds soon return. Overall, the forecast leans towards scattered showers, ensuring a cool and somewhat grey outlook.
Monday looks overcast again, with more rain likely. Minimum readings start about 3°C, climbing near 8°C under cloudy skies. Patchy drizzle visits throughout the day, so damp roads are expected. Intervals of heavier rain appear, but these fade in and out. Mist could form late, keeping visibility somewhat reduced overnight.
Tuesday remains wet, with periods of steady rain from early morning onward. Temperatures hover near 5°C at dawn, rising to about 7°C by midday. Clouds fill the sky, bringing heavier showers that linger for hours. Calm breaks might pop up sporadically, but the main story is a dull, rainy setting.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.