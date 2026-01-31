Today (Saturday, January 31) in Abergavenny brings patchy rain and cloudy spells. Early morning drizzle often gives way to mostly grey skies, with temperatures about 8°C. Light rain might persist through the afternoon, then it should ease by evening. Expect a few breaks in the clouds, but showers remain likely.
Tomorrow completes this weekend with drizzle early on. Patchy rain could linger, and temperatures hover near 7°C. Intermittent showers persist, so more grey skies are expected. Overall, it remains chilly. Daytime feels damp from start to finish. Evening could see lighter conditions, though lingering drops might still appear before nightfall.
Monday stays cold and rainy, with moderate downpours at times. Daytime temperatures sit near 5°C, making for a chilly scene. Brief lulls in the showers offer only short dry spells. Expect windy gusts. Late afternoon could feel slightly brisk, and the evening carries continued risk of rain beneath cloudy skies.
Tuesday brings signs of milder air, but rain remains likely. Temperatures about 8°C offer a lift. Showers may be heavier during midday, then ease off briefly. Some misty conditions are possible overnight, and low clouds keep the atmosphere damp. Brief patches of dryness might appear between bursts. Winds stay moderate.
Wednesday sees patchy rain again with temperatures near 6°C. Occasional drizzle is likely in the afternoon, while nights remain cloudy. Intermittent showers appear throughout the day, adding a damp feel. Morning fog could develop, so visibility stays low in some spots. Late evening might turn somewhat calmer with fewer droplets.
This article was automatically generated
